St. Louis man on probation for robbery charged with murdering man at busy intersection

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a man in January — within two weeks of his release on probation in a 2017 robbery.
Travion M. Walters, 23, of the 5900 block of Page Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use and possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Authorities say Walters fatally shot Dwayne Julius Johnson, 30 on Jan. 10 in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. Johnson was found dead a block away along Natural Bridge in a vehicle police believe crashed. Johnson lived in the 6100 Block of Lexington Avenue.
Surveillance video in the area of the shooting shows Walters holding a gun with a long barrel and wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, charges say. Also, his social media activity shows him wearing the same outfit on an earlier date. Immediately before the shooting, charges say, Walters also was riding in a Ford Flex and that that vehicle was found the next day with evidence of an attempt to burn it.
Police arrested Walters on Wednesday and found a .45-caliber handgun in the trunk of his car, charges say.
In June 2019, Circuit Judge David Mason gave Walters a suspended 10-year prison term for the 2017 robbery and a concurrent three-year term for armed criminal action, court records say. After serving prison about 18 months in prison, Walters was released on probation on Dec. 29.
In that case, Walters pleaded guilty to robbing a man of his Nike shoes, cellphone and cash near the Forest Park MetroLink station on Nov. 1, 2017, charges say. Walters later posted a photos of himself to Facebook wearing the black and sea-green colored sneakers and appearing to hold the gun used in the robbery.