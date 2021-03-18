St. Louis man on probation for robbery charged with murdering man at busy intersection

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a man in January — within two weeks of his release on probation in a 2017 robbery.

Travion M. Walters, 23, of the 5900 block of Page Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use and possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Authorities say Walters fatally shot Dwayne Julius Johnson, 30 on Jan. 10 in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. Johnson was found dead a block away along Natural Bridge in a vehicle police believe crashed. Johnson lived in the 6100 Block of Lexington Avenue.