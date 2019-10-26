ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man fired two shots at an undercover officer this month during a drug deal set up by police, charges say.
Anthony L. Stallworth, 20, of the 2300 block of Menard Street in Soulard, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Charges say that on Oct. 15, Stallworth fired two shots at the officer’s vehicle in the 3200 block of Gravois Avenue as they were driving to a pre-arranged location to transact fentanyl. As the officer was following Stallworth’s car to make the deal, Stallworth stopped in the middle of Gravois, pointed a pistol out the window and opened fire before driving off.
Police found two bullet shells from where Stallworth fired the shots, charges said. A police license plate reader also identified Stallworth’s vehicle in the 3200 block of Gravois at the time of the shooting.
Charging documents do not say if anyone was hurt during the incident. Stallworth was held without bail.
A booking photo of him was not available Saturday.