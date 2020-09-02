 Skip to main content
St. Louis man opens fire after being told to leave store for not wearing mask, charges say
St. Louis man opens fire after being told to leave store for not wearing mask, charges say

Joc'Quinn F. Perry

Joc'Quinn F. Perry was charged with firing a shot at someone outside a Family Dollar store in St. Louis after he was ordered to leave the store for not wearing a face mask, charges say.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man opened fire this week outside a Family Dollar store in the Gravois Park neighborhood after being told to leave for not wearing a face mask, authorities said.

Joc'Quinn F. Perry, 29, of the 3600 block of Iowa Avenue, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to charges, employees of the Family Dollar store at 341 South Jefferson Avenue told Perry and a shopper he was with Monday to leave the store for not wearing masks "in accordance with public health standards imposed" by the city health department. Court documents say Perry and the second person reacted by insulting staff and threatening "to shoot up this place" before leaving the store.

A person walked outside to see if the pair had left the property and Perry responded by pulling a firearm from his bag and firing at the person, charges say.

The person was not hit and returned fire, striking Perry in the hip, police said. Neither police nor court documents said if the person was a store employee.

Police soon found Perry in the 3600 block of Iowa suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He told officers he had been shot in a drive-by shooting.

Charges say Perry's criminal history includes a conviction in federal court in St. Louis for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Perry was held without bail.

