ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man who was intoxicated and driving a stolen car at more than 100 mph before crashing and fatally injuring two female friends, pleaded guilty Friday in the case.
Malik D. Henderson, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter before Circuit Judge Clinton Wright.
Henderson said he couldn't remember anything from the night he crashed a stolen Honda Accord, because he suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. He acknowledged prosecutors had the evidence to get convictions against him. He said he was also pleading guilty because he felt bad about the deaths of his two friends.
Hanna Shuppert, 20, of Festus, and Marissa Volner, 18, of Pevely, were fatally injured in the crash about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2015, in the 4000 block of West Belle Place. Henderson crashed into a parked car and tree, causing the deaths of Shuppert and Volner.
August 23, 2016
Henderson was speeding at 106 mph five seconds before the crash and slowed to 84 mph a half second before impact, a prosecutor said in court Friday. Blood tests after the crash revealed alcohol and prescription anxiety medicatons.
The Accord had been taken a few days earlier in an armed carjacking of a couple in their 60s in the 4100 block of Westminster Place in the Central West End, authorities have said. Henderson was charged in two carjackings that month, including the one in the Central West End, but was found not guilty by a jury in March on counts of robbery and armed criminal action.
Another passenger in the stolen Honda, Terriawn Watkins, was injured but survived. Watkins was then charged in an unrelated fatal shooting a month before, but charges were later dropped against him.
Henderson is paralyzed on the left side of his body, walks with a cane and a pronounced limp. He told the judge Friday that he couldn't remember his trial on the carjacking charges.
Sentencing for Henderson is set for Aug. 22. Prosecutors are asking for two consecutive 5-year sentences. The maximum sentence is seven years in prison for each charge.