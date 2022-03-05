 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2018 murder, sentenced to 25 years

CLAYTON — Michael Dominique Clark pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Friday, stemming from the 2018 shooting death of a man in Spanish Lake.

Clark, 29, of St. Louis, will serve 25 years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Saturday in a news release.

Michael Dominique Clark

Michael Dominique Clark, of St. Louis, was charged with murder and other crimes in the fatal shooting of Ryan L. Aldridge in Spanish Lake.

At a Friday hearing, Clark admitted fatally shooting Ryan Aldridge, a 28-year-old resident of Glasgow Village, multiple times in the head and neck on Dec. 9, 2018, after an altercation. Clark then stole Aldridge’s black Mercedes, following the shooting.

Clark also pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Gavel and cuffs

