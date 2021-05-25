St. Louis man pleads guilty to armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty this week in federal court to carjacking and weapons possession, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.

Lorenzo Young, 21, used a pistol on June 7 to steal a car in the 7300 block of Hazelcrest Drive in Hazelwood, in north St. Louis County, according to prosecutors.

The victim a short time later told officers that a 2013 Chrysler 200 was stolen. Young happened to drive by the victim and the officers as they spoke, prosecutors said.

Young was pursued by police and crashed the car near the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and Riverview Boulevard in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.

Young pleaded guilty Monday and his sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

A person who was with Young during the carjacking has not entered a plea and is awaiting trial.

