CLAYTON — A St. Louis man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in a 2018 homicide in Hazelwood.
Brandon Williams, 26, of the 4400 block of East Kossuth Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.
He admitted to charges of breaking into an apartment bedroom about 12:45 a.m. on April 14, 2018, in the 1100 block of Knollwood Parkway Drive. Police said he kicked in a bathroom door and shot Chuckie Marion, 24, of Florissant.
A woman who lived at the apartment told police Williams, her ex-boyfriend, forced his way in and fired several shots at Marion, who died.
Williams will be sentenced Dec. 6 by St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker.