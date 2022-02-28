St. Louis man pleads guilty to providing fentanyl that led to overdose death in Florissant

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man admitted providing fentanyl to someone who later died of an overdose in Florissant.

A federal judge on Monday accepted a guilty plea from Markquis Bryant on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance related to an overdose death. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross set sentencing for June 14 in St. Louis.

According to the plea agreement, investigators started looking into Bryant on March 7, 2020, when Florissant police responded to a home to investigate a fatal overdose.

Investigators determined that the victim bought fentanyl from Bryant the day before and that the drug caused the overdose.

After an undercover operation in which investigators bought fentanyl from Bryant, the plea agreement said, officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Florissant and St. Louis executed a search warrant at Bryant's home in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue.

Officers found five weapons, along with large quantities of suspected heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.