St. Louis man pleads guilty to selling fatal dose of fentanyl to Chesterfield woman

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 19-year-old Chesterfield woman who died last year.

Gary Scott Hancock, 30, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl resulting in a death. His sentencing is scheduled for March 25 and he faces a 20-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence, federal prosecutors said.

The 19-year-old woman died from a fentanyl overdose at a family member's Chesterfield home on Oct. 13, 2018, according to court documents.

Chesterfield police investigating the death later found text messages in which she agreed to buy "5 beans" of "fenny" for $20, meaning five doses of the drug, from a man who called himself Scott.

Investigators also found text messages between Hancock and other drug buyers, according to charges. Hancock was arrested in February and admitted selling fentanyl to the woman, court documents claim.

Hancock was not aware the woman died before he was arrested, according to documents. He was asked why he sold what he knew to be a dangerous drug to a woman who had been "in and out of rehabilitation," according to charges.

The charging documents said Hancock replied, "Because she wanted it."

