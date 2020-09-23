St. Louis man pleads guilty to stealing over $100K from Metro East Catholic school

SMITHTON — A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Catholic school in Metro East where he was principal pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to transporting stolen money across state lines, federal prosecutors said.

Roy Joseph Monti, 54, was the principal at St. John the Baptist Elementary School in Smithton.

Monti admitted to stealing $113,061.87 from the school from March 2017 to November 2019, according to a statement by federal prosecutors in Illinois. Monti repeatedly withdrew money from the school's bank account and provided false explanations on withdrawal slips. Monti kept the money for his own personal use.

Because he worked in Illinois and lives in Missouri, Monti regularly carried large amounts of stolen money across state lines, prosecutors said.

"It's a very sad thing," said Monti's attorney, Patrick Conroy. "He is very very sorry, and he will do his best to redeem himself by paying the money back ... it's a sad day for all of the kids who remember him as a fine teacher. He made a mistake and obviously he's retiring from anything having to do with education."

Monti's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

