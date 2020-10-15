St. Louis man pleads guilty to using online marketplaces to scam victims

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to using online marketplaces, including Facebook Marketplace, to scam victims out of iPhones.

Clyde Jefferson, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Jefferson admitted to using online marketplaces to buy iPhones and, upon meeting the seller, paying with counterfeit money. He also brandished a gun during several sales, according to the guilty plea.

The sales happened between Aug. 3, 2018, and Jan. 29, 2019, prosecutors said.

Jefferson's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 14, 2021.