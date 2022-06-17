St. Louis man reaches plea deal in 2020 homicide for 7-year term

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man reached a plea deal Friday in a 2020 Dutchtown neighborhood homicide for a 7-year prison term.

Antonio Carter, 32, of the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the July 4, 2020, killing of John Young III. Carter was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Young, 42, was fatally shot in the 3700 block of Neosho Street, authorities said. Carter told police he shot Young after arguing with him over personal matters and that Young was involved in a recent shooting involving Carter's brother.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan accepted Carter's plea agreement with prosecutors and sentenced him to the 7-year term. Carter's case was set for trial next week.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344 @RachelDRice on Twitter rrice@post-dispatch.com