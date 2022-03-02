St. Louis man receives 16-year term for killing stepbrother in 2020

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man found guilty in December of killing his stepbrother in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison.
Circuit Judge John Bird sentenced Keenen Chambers-King, 28, in the June 21, 2020, fatal shooting of his stepbrother Lorenzo Chambers-King.
Prosecutors said Chambers-King fired at least 11 shots at his 32-year-old stepbrother during a fist-fight outside a house party in the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
Chambers-King stood trial in December on charges of second-degree murder and testified that he killed his stepbrother in self-defense.
A prosecutor said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over Chambers-King's gun, which his stepbrother took from Chambers-King's lap after he passed out drunk at the party.
A jury in December found Chambers-King guilty of armed criminal action and a lesser count of voluntary manslaughter.
The jury recommended 10 years for voluntary manslaughter and six years for armed criminal action.
The judge ran those sentences consecutively, noting that Chambers-King killed his stepbrother by shooting him about a dozen times despite his stepbrother taking the gun and trying to get him a ride home from the party.
"Your brother started out that night trying to protect you," Bird told him.