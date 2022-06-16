St. Louis man repeatedly slammed dog's head against wall downtown, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with slamming a dog's head against walls until it went limp.

Jonathan Packer, 33, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with one count of animal abuse by torture or mutilation.

Packer was walking two dogs Tuesday inside a building at 1110 Washington Avenue when he picked up one of them and repeatedly slammed its head against a wall — in the lobby and again on the sixth floor.

Packer was captured on video each time, charges said. On the sixth-floor video, Packer can be seen slamming the dog's head against a wall until it goes limp.

Officers with the city's animal control division responded and took the dog for treatment, charges said.

A judge ordered Packer held without bail. He was not in custody Thursday and did not have a lawyer listed in court records.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.