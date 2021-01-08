St. Louis man seeks to represent himself on charges of shooting, paralyzing Ballwin officer

CLAYTON — The St. Louis man accused of shooting and paralyzing Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion in 2016 is seeking to represent himself in court.

Antonio Taylor, 36, has filed a motion to defend himself in his case and sever ties with his public defender.

Flamion, 37, was shot and wounded when a man he stopped for speeding shot him from behind on July 8, 2016, police said.

Taylor is scheduled to argue his motion Friday afternoon before St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo. It's not his first request to get rid of public defenders. In 2017, Taylor wrote a letter to the court saying he had not consented to having public defenders, calling such representation "identity theft."

Last year, the court accepted conclusions by psychologists that Taylor no longer suffers from a mental disease and may proceed to trial. His trial is set for April 5 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, unlawful gun possession, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

