St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up

MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. 

Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree murder for the Maryville killing of Ronald L. Holland. He was sentenced to 34 years in prison and will be required to serve 100% of the prison term, according to prosecutors. 

Danyiel Johnson

Danyiel Johnson

On March 17, investigators believe Johnson and Holland, of Jennings, drove together to Illinois to pick up a vehicle, but got lost on the way in Maryville, according to a release from prosecutors. 

When the two passed two police patrol cars on routine patrol, Johnson began to suspect he was being "set up," a release from prosecutors says.

An investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has led to first-degree murder charges against a St. Louis man in connection to a fatal Maryville shooting Thursday. Video by Dana Rieck

The two stopped at a garage in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road where they argued before Johnson opened fire. 

Johnson admitted to police he shot Holland, but then told Holland he loved him. Johnson then ditched the gun in some nearby woods and fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Johnson was arrested within two days of the shooting. 

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated the case. More than 20 investigators worked on the case, including police personnel from Maryville, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, St. Louis County and Normandy.

“This defendant gunned down a supposed friend and left him to die behind a garage,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a written statement Thursday. “Thankfully, this sentence ensures that he’ll be an elderly man before he’s even eligible for release from prison.”

