St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years for iPhone robberies

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in prison for using counterfeit money, backed up with a gun, to scam people trying to sell their iPhones.

Clyde Jefferson, 27, committed robberies on Aug. 3, Sept. 21 and Oct. 8 of 2018 and on Jan. 8 and 29 of 2019 in various locations in St. Louis city and county. He was responding to ads for iPhones for sale on various online marketplaces, including Facebook and OfferUp, his guilty plea says. Jefferson showed up at each meeting place and handed over counterfeit money, flashing a handgun when his victims became suspicious that the money wasn't real, his plea says.

Jefferson pleaded guilty in October to five federal robbery charges.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming in a statement announcing the sentence advised buyers and sellers to be cautious. "Consider conducting your transactions in a public place and with a friend or family member, never divulge personal information, and arrange in advance for an e-transfer or instant payment, if possible,” she said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.