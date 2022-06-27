 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man sentenced to 11 years in 2017 killing in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in a 2018 homicide in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Deonta L. Lumpkin, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, as well as armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Dec. 2, 2017, killing of Jacques L. Combs, 25, of Hazelwood. The shootout in the 4600 block of Spring Avenue also left Combs' 21-year-old brother injured. 

Circuit Judge Madeline Connolly accepted Lumpkin's plea agreement and sentenced him to prison. Lumpkin's case had been set for trial this week.

Charges said Lumpkin told investigators that as Combs' brother and someone else began fighting, he saw Combs "clutching" his waistband. Lumpkin said he knew Combs was armed, so he fired shots at him and his brother.

