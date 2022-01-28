St. Louis man sentenced to 12 years in 2016 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who pleaded guilty 3½ years ago to murdering a man in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Marcus T. Jackson 27, received the term from Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer for killing Patrick Hunter Jr., 23, in a heroin-related shooting on Jan. 12, 2016.

Jackson has been in custody since 2016 and will receive credit for time served.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 31, 2018, to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. His sentencing was deferred until after the disposal of cases against four codefendants.

Two of four other men indicted with Jackson in 2016 received 10-year terms in September for their roles in shooting at undercover police officers. They are Nathan Tilson Jr., 27, and Marquise R. Henderson, 32.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office previously dismissed three counts of first-degree murder and other charges against Henderson, who was accused of fatally shooting Tylan Bogan, 23, and Henry Williams Jr., 24, on Jan 10, 2016. He was also accused of killing Lenny Hogan, 29, on Jan. 18, 2016.

Co-defendants Cortez A. Smith, 22, and Jordan D. Brown, 27, pleaded guilty in the case in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and were sentenced to 15-year prison terms.

