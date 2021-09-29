St. Louis man sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in robbery ring

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for robbing multiple local businesses in 2018.

Prosecutors said Lloyd Wings, of St. Louis, was part of a group of six men who drove to area stores in separate vehicles, donned masks, walked into the business and demanded money from employees at gunpoint between July and September 2018.

They stole from stores including Subway, Domino's pizza, Papa John's pizza, Metro PCS phone stores, O'Reilly Auto Parts and a Mr. Nice Guy smoke shop, court documents said.

The men also stole from customers and individual employees during the robberies, prosecutors said. They'd then flee in different vehicles, meet up and divide the proceeds.

Wings previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, six counts of armed robbery and two counts of using a firearm during a violent crime.

Four of Wings' co-defendants have also been sentenced to federal prison. One person is awaiting sentencing.