St. Louis man sentenced to more than 6 years for threatening federal officer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for threatening a federal officer.

W.T. Cortez Lakes, 34, threatened his probation officer and the U.S. Marshals Service in November and December 2018, prosecutors say. He pleaded guilty to one count of threatening to assault or murder federal officers and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In all, he was sentenced to 77 months in prison.

Lakes on Nov. 24, 2018, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Two days later, he began calling his probation officer and was increasingly agitated because he thought his supervision was going to be revoked, according to charging documents.

Then on Dec. 3, Lakes left a voicemail with his probation officer where he said, in part, he was "not going back to prison." He continued: "When y’all come for me make sure y’all have your s— locked and loaded,” and "don't have y’all guns in your holsters, cause I'm shooting, I swear to God."

