St. Louis man sentenced to more than 8 years in armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Friday for his involvement in a 2019 armed carjacking.

In all, Daquan Sanders, 20, was sentenced to eight years and eight months. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Sanders and his co-defendant, Terrance Brew, on April 1, 2019, approached two people who were playing basketball at a St. Louis County park. Sanders and Brew, both armed, demanded the victims' belongings and escaped with a cell phone and a set of car keys, according to court documents.

St. Louis County police spotted the car later that day, with Brew driving and Sanders in the passenger's seat. After a 15-mile police chase, the car crashed into concrete barriers. Brew and Sanders then fled on foot before being captured, according to court documents.

Brew pleaded guilty earlier this week. He will be sentenced in December.