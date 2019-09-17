ST. LOUIS • A man was sentenced Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2016.
Kerry Penn, 35, of the 7700 block of Minnesota Avenue, was found guilty of sodomy in the first degree. He was found not guilty of one count of kidnapping in the first degree.
Charges filed against Penn in 2018 said that on Sept. 30, 2016, a woman fell asleep in her car parked on Washington Avenue. She awoke outside her car in a lot nearby and said that a man stood over her and forced her to perform a sex act. Penn then demanded that the woman drop him off nearby, which she did, according to charges.
Penn's palm print was found on the woman's car, and she identified Penn as her attacker in a lineup.
Penn wrote a letter to Judge Annette Llewellyn dated Aug. 27, 2019, insisting he is innocent and apologizing for his "collapse" in the courtroom upon hearing the guilty verdict.