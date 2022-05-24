St. Louis man sentenced to two years in prison for N-95 mask scam

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to two years in prison for his role in a series of frauds, including bilking a Wisconsin company out of $159,000 they paid for N95 masks.

Prince J. Vamboi pleaded guilty in February to bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Vamboi to the prison term on Tuesday, and ordered him to repay the money.

Vamboi, 40, is a citizen of Sierra Leone living in St. Louis. Authorities said Vamboi posed as a member of a group of businesses formed to discuss the supply and cost of safety equipment.

In late March or early April of 2020, one of those companies was trying to find N-95 masks. Vamboi's co-conspirator emailed them and claimed to know a company with a large supply of masks.

Vamboi opened a bank account in St. Louis using an alias, and his co-conspirator told the company, Verona Safety Supply, to send $159,000. Verona, of Madison, Wisconsin, never received the masks.

