St. Louis man sentenced to 75 years for sexually abusing girls

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man found guilty in September of sexually abusing three girls was sentenced this week to up to 75 years in prison.
Jamel Jones, 37, of the 5500 block of South Grand Boulevard, was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Judge Clinton Wright on two counts of child molestation and 12 counts of statutory sodomy. The prison terms given on each count add up to 75 years.
The victims, two of whom are now in their teens and one in her 20s, reported being sexually assaulted by Jones between 2011 and 2018, court records said.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today