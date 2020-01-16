St. Louis man sentenced to 75 years for sexually abusing girls

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man found guilty in September of sexually abusing three girls was sentenced this week to up to 75 years in prison.

Jamel Jones, 37, of the 5500 block of South Grand Boulevard, was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Judge Clinton Wright on two counts of child molestation and 12 counts of statutory sodomy. The prison terms given on each count add up to 75 years.

The victims, two of whom are now in their teens and one in her 20s, reported being sexually assaulted by Jones between 2011 and 2018, court records said.