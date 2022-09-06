St. Louis man served in Army, lived decades in Germany under stolen identity

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man enlisted in the Army in the 1980s using another man's identity, served in Germany for three years, then lived for decades under the false name, according to a plea agreement. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

DeLeo A. Barner, 60, pleaded guilty in May to passport fraud. He served in Berlin starting in 1985, then continued living there for more than 30 years under the name Joel Sanders.

He started a business and had a family who knew him only by the other man's name, court records say. During his time in Berlin, he renewed the fake passport at least three times and received about $70,000 in disability benefits for "apparent service-connected injuries."

Barner apologized in court Tuesday, saying through tears that he's "still trying to say 'I'm sorry' to my family for years of lying to them."

The scheme unraveled when the real Joel Sanders applied for health insurance in 2018. He was rejected because records showed he was already signed up with the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to court documents.

But Sanders had never served in the military.

When federal agents interviewed Barner in 2019, Barner first identified himself as Sanders and presented a fake passport using Sanders' name, according to Barner's plea agreement and other court documents.

Barner then revealed his real identity and said he used the other man's identity to join the Army because his previous military discharge in the 1980s for misconduct prevented him from re-enlisting, authorities said. Barner knew Sanders in the '80s, prosecutors said.

Barner's lawyer Melissa Goymerac said in court documents that Barner "did the wrong thing for the right reasons" and has "paid a steep price for his actions." She said because of Barner's fraud, he may never go back to Germany where his wife and four of his children live.

Barner, she said, joined the Army out of high school "to escape the violence plaguing St. Louis." She said Barner was discharged from the military for "minor" misconduct that did not merit court-martial proceedings.

"He arrived back home to a St. Louis that was even worse from the one he had left," Goymerac said. "Many of the friends he went to school with were dead or in prison. His first three weeks home, he lost two friends to gun violence."

So he re-enlisted — but only after getting a military recruiter's advice to apply using someone else's identity, Goymerac said. Barner served honorably and earned service medals but was discharged because of a "botched" surgery that left Barner disabled.

After his discharge, Barner's family grew, ultimately having six children and running a security business in Germany for several years.

Since being indicted, Barner and his partner got married in the United States.

"The person that you are seeing here today is very far removed from the person who committed this crime in 1985," Goymerac said in court Tuesday.

She said he "lives with the pressing weight of his poor decision nearly 40 years ago."

Barner told U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk that he hopes to put his mistake behind him so that he can return to his family in Germany.

Barner was indicted in 2020 on counts of passport fraud and identity theft. On Tuesday, the judge sentenced Barner to time served in jail — about a week — plus three years of probation and 100 hours of community service. Neither the Veterans Administration nor Sanders sought restitution.