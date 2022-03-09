St. Louis man sexually assaulted 12-year-old girls he met on SnapChat, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing multiple charges in St. Louis and St. Louis County of sexually assaulting underage girls and a woman.

Adrian R. Neal, 18, of the 4500 block of Nebraska Avenue, was charged March 4 in St. Louis Circuit Court with sexually assaulting two girls he met on Snapchat in August. They were 12-years-old at the time.

In each of the incidents, the girls reported meeting Neal on SnapChat before he picked them up and took them to his St. Louis home or another location where he had sexual contact with them, charges said.

In one of the encounters, Neal took the girl's cellphone so she couldn't call for help, raped her and would only drive her home if she gave him oral sex as he drove, according to the charging documents.

In those two incidents, Neal is charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, kidnapping and child molestation.

Neal also faces charges of kidnapping and first-degree sodomy in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He was charged in September with holding a woman in his car in Kirkwood against her will and touching her inappropriately.

He is being held at the St. Louis County jail in lieu of a $200,000 cash-only bail. His lawyer could not be reached for comment.

