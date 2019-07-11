ST. LOUIS — A man shot by a jewelry shop owner and an off-duty St. Louis police officer during an attempted robbery in May was federally indicted Thursday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office indicted Deven Strauther, 28, of St. Louis, on two felony counts of attempted interfering with commerce by threats of violence and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Police say he tried to rob the Robinson Jewelry Company, 6497 Chippewa Street, at gunpoint.
Strauther and one other man arrived on the parking lot of the jewelry store on May 25. Strauther had a semi-automatic weapon, and covered the lower portion of his face when he tried to enter the jewelry store, according to court documents.
Charging documents say the men got through the first set of doors, but found a second set of doors locked. When Strauther kicked in the lower portion of the glass in the second door, the shop's owner and an off-duty officer working security there opened fire, striking Strauther in the stomach. Strauther fired back before he and the other man fled in a stolen Infinity sedan, the charges say.
Strauther arrived at St. Louis University Hospital 30 minutes later, in clothes matching those worn by the robber, the documents say. His DNA matched blood found in the car, and the car's hard drive showed that it was at the store at the time of the robbery, the charges say.
Strauther was on parole at the time, after being sentenced in St. Louis Circuit Court to seven years in prison on a gun charge and resisting arrest, and three years in St. Charles County Circuit Court for second-degree assault stemming from his role in a shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese during a child's birthday party.
If convicted, the charge of attempted interfering with commerce by threats of violence carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison to be served consecutively with any other sentence imposed and a fine of $250,000.