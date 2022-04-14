St. Louis man shot by police is charged with stabbing officer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man shot by a city police officer last month has been charged with stabbing the officer during the encounter.
Charles McDonald, 45, of the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood, was charged March 28 with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to police and charges, McDonald stabbed a 39-year-old officer who responded to a call for a "domestic disturbance" March 25 at McDonald's home. The officer knocked on McDonald's bedroom door after being let in by McDonald's mother, who had reported her son making noise and causing disturbances.
Police said at the time that the woman called police because she wanted her son out of the house and he had refused to leave.
When officers tried to talk to McDonald at his bedroom door, he "rushed" at one of them with a kitchen knife, stabbed him in the chest but did not penetrate the officer's kevlar vest, police said.
McDonald tried to stab the officer a second time, but the other officer shot him, critically injuring him, police said.
The officer who fired the shot was 24 years old and had graduated from the police academy a few weeks earlier.
McDonald was not in custody Thursday and did not have a lawyer, according to court and city records.
A St. Louis judge ordered McDonald held without bail.
