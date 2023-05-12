ST. LOUIS — A man was injured Friday after being shot in a home invasion in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The victim was conscious when officers arrived about 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Humphrey Street, east of Morgan Ford Road.

Police said a man and a woman broke into the man's home and shot him. No arrests have been made.

A police commander at the scene said officers were trying to determine if the victim knew his attackers.

Officers have been called to that address 28 times in the last year, including nine times for disturbances, according to a "calls for service" report provided by St. Louis police.

Police did not release the victim's condition.

Christine Tannous of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.