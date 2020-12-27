St. Louis man, shot near Main Street in St. Charles, in critical condition

ST. CHARLES — Police said a 32-year-old St. Louis man was shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the rear of the 200 block of North Main Street in St. Charles. The victim was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Several gunshots were heard. Officers discovered a man on the parking lot, suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

A person of interest, a 26-year-old man from Bel-Ridge, was identified by officers on the scene and taken into custody.

The person of interest is currently being held by the St. Charles Police Department. Charges will be presented to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.