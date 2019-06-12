Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man used counterfeit money to buy iPhones via Craigslist, Facebook and other sites and shot one seller, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.

Clyde Jefferson, 26, used Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, OfferUp and Letgo to arrange the purchase of iPhones, and then offered sellers counterfeit currency, prosecutors said. During several of the sales, Jefferson displayed a gun and threatened sellers, and he shot one seller, prosecutors said.

Jefferson was indicted May 23 on 20 counts, including gun, robbery and counterfeiting charges. 

A co-defendant, Ebony Cannemore, 21, of St. Louis, was also indicted on one count of possessing counterfeit currency. 

Tags

Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Breaking News e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments