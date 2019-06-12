ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man used counterfeit money to buy iPhones via Craigslist, Facebook and other sites and shot one seller, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.
Clyde Jefferson, 26, used Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, OfferUp and Letgo to arrange the purchase of iPhones, and then offered sellers counterfeit currency, prosecutors said. During several of the sales, Jefferson displayed a gun and threatened sellers, and he shot one seller, prosecutors said.
Jefferson was indicted May 23 on 20 counts, including gun, robbery and counterfeiting charges.
A co-defendant, Ebony Cannemore, 21, of St. Louis, was also indicted on one count of possessing counterfeit currency.