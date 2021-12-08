St. Louis man shot to death in Metro East

MADISON, Ill. — The St. Louis man shot to death late Tuesday in Madison has been identified as 38-year-old Andre Hutson.

Madison officials have asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the investigation.

Hutson was found dead in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue after the report of a shooting at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday. The scene was about two blocks west of McCambridge Avenue, and Wayne Lanter has homes along one side of the street and industrial buildings on the other.

Hutson lived in the 2700 block of Arlington Avenue.

The squad's deputy commander is Brian Koberna, a detective lieutenant with the Madison County sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about Hutson's death is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750.

