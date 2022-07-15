St. Louis man slept while child found pistol and killed himself with it, charges say

DELLWOOD — A St. Louis man allowed a 4-year-old boy to get ahold of a pistol and fatally shooting himself with it, prosecutors say.

Matthew Watson-Cook, 22, of the 5300 block of Patton Avenue, was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the boy's June 30 accidental shooting death at a home in Dellwood.

According to charges, Watson-Cook fell asleep at a home in the 10400 block of Olney Drive without securing his loaded 9mm pistol. The boy, whom authorities have refused to identify, found the gun, began playing with it and shot himself in the head. Charges list the boy's initials as E.E.

Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative would only describe Watson-Cook as an "acquaintance" of the boy's mother.

In a statement, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell urged gun owners to be responsible with them around children.

"Please, if you carry a gun, security it all times when it's not on your person or it could end in tragedy for a child and prison for you," the statement said.

Watson-Cook was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.