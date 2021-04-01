St. Louis man started fire by tossing 'flaming object' into neighbor's home, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with arson Thursday after police say he started a house fire at his neighbor's home occupied by six people.

Nathaniel G. Jones, 59, of the 3700 block of Keokuk Street, was charged with first-degree arson.

Police say about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jones started a porch fire and then threw a flaming object through the front window of his next-door neighbor's Dutchtown home, causing extensive damage. No one inside the home was harmed.

The victims were two women, 26 and 31, two men, 51 and 31, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, police said.

Police said Jones was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Bail information for Jones was not immediately available. His criminal history includes property damage, assault, tampering and sexual misconduct.

