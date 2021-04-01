 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man started fire by tossing 'flaming object' into neighbor's home, charges say
0 comments

St. Louis man started fire by tossing 'flaming object' into neighbor's home, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with arson Thursday after police say he started a house fire at his neighbor's home occupied by six people.

Nathaniel G. Jones, 59, of the 3700 block of Keokuk Street, was charged with first-degree arson.

Police say about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jones started a porch fire and then threw a flaming object through the front window of his next-door neighbor's Dutchtown home, causing extensive damage. No one inside the home was harmed.

The victims were two women, 26 and 31, two men, 51 and 31, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, police said.

Police said Jones was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Bail information for Jones was not immediately available. His criminal history includes property damage, assault, tampering and sexual misconduct.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former president of the Ethical Society of Police reacts to verdict in Luther Hall case

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports