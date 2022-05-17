St. Louis man strikes plea deal for 12-year term in shooting outside nightclub

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a 2020 shooting outside a city nightclub that left two dead and wounded four others.

David Boxley, 31, of the 3600 block of Missouri Avenue, struck a plea deal with prosecutors by pleading guilty to armed criminal action, unlawful gun possession and a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 36-year-old Willie Jackson III.

Boxley's case was set for trial this week before Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh, who accepted Boxley's plea agreement Tuesday and sentenced him to prison.

Two people died in the 3 a.m. June 13, 2020, shooting outside the Bad Habitz private club in the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Boxley was charged only with killing Jackson. The other man killed in the shooting was Daniel Cameron, 36, of the 9000 block of Tutwiler Avenue in Berkeley. He died weeks later.

Boxley was identified on video at the scene and immediately before the shooting, charges said. Witnesses told police that after an argument between Boxley and Jackson, Boxley raised "a rifle-styled firearm" and shot Jackson.

Two other women and two other men were wounded in the shooting, which Boxley's lawyer, T.J. Matthes, said left more than 80 pieces of ballistic evidence at the scene. He said witnesses reported and livestream video showed others firing guns during the melee.

"I think it was a fair disposition for everybody," Matthes said of the plea deal.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.