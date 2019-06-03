ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man already serving time in a 2011 murder case will stay in prison for up to 22 more years in addition to his current sentence.
As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Edward Walker, 31, will be resentenced to 22 years in prison in the Feb. 6, 2011, death of Gene Wright Jr. Wright, 29, of Escondido, Calif., was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Ferry Street during an alleged drug deal.
At the time of the shooting, Walker was a U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal stationed in Camp Pendleton Calif. Walker had befriended Wright, an aspiring rapper, in California, and Walker began working as Wright's promoter, court documents say. Walker testified that Wright was about $5,000 to $7,000 in debt to him, and the two agreed to drive a rental car to St. Louis from California and use the car to sell several pounds of marijuana.
After arriving in St. Louis, they argued over money, which led to Wright being fatally shot, court records say. Walker testified at trial that he shot Wright in self-defense after Wright drew a gun. He also said he fled the shooting scene, abandoned the rental car and set it on fire in a wooded area. He said he threw his and the victim's gun in the river near where he ditched the car.
After dumping the car and guns, Walker flew back to California and returned to base. He was later charged and tried on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
After a jury convicted Walker and sentenced him to 45 years in prison, an appeals court in 2014 sent Walker's case back to St. Louis Circuit Court for resentencing because of an error during jury selection.
On Friday, Walker reached a plea agreement with prosecutors for a 22-year term on top of the 15 years he has already been serving for armed criminal action, court records say. Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty is scheduled to sentence Walker on Tuesday.