St. Louis man tried to coax children into Clayton Starbucks bathroom, charges say

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man with convictions for robbery and sexual abuse tried to lure two children younger than 15 into the bathroom of a Starbucks in Clayton, according to charging documents.

Dana Ivy, 54, of the 3400 block of Osage Street, was charged Wednesday with two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Court documents say Ivy on Nov. 12 was in the Starbucks at 7645 Wydown Boulevard in Clayton, stared at two children, walked into a bathroom and then gestured through a crack in the door for them to join him. Later, while sitting near the children, Ivy unzipped his pants and exposed himself to them, according to the charges.

Ivy received a 30-year prison sentence in the 1980s for robbery in St. Louis and also has a previous sexual abuse conviction, court records show.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections said Ivy was incarcerated from March 3, 1988 until Sept. 6, 2018.

A judge set Ivy's bail at $150,000 cash-only. He did not yet have a lawyer, according to court records.

