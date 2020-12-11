 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man tried to coax children into Clayton Starbucks bathroom, charges say
0 comments

St. Louis man tried to coax children into Clayton Starbucks bathroom, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man with convictions for robbery and sexual abuse tried to lure two children younger than 15 into the bathroom of a Starbucks in Clayton, according to charging documents.

Dana Ivy, 54, of the 3400 block of Osage Street, was charged Wednesday with two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Court documents say Ivy on Nov. 12 was in the Starbucks at 7645 Wydown Boulevard in Clayton, stared at two children, walked into a bathroom and then gestured through a crack in the door for them to join him. Later, while sitting near the children, Ivy unzipped his pants and exposed himself to them, according to the charges.

Ivy received a 30-year prison sentence in the 1980s for robbery in St. Louis and also has a previous sexual abuse conviction, court records show. 

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections said Ivy was incarcerated from March 3, 1988 until Sept. 6, 2018.

A judge set Ivy's bail at $150,000 cash-only. He did not yet have a lawyer, according to court records.

Dana Ivy

Dana Ivy, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports