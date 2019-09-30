ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A St. Louis man has been accused of exposing an 8-month old baby boy to fentanyl in July, causing the child to suffer brain damage, according to felony charges filed Monday.
Portis Williams, 23, of St. Louis, faces charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. He was still at large as of Monday afternoon, said St. Louis County police.
The charges allege that on July 10, Williams exposed the 8-month-old boy to fentanyl, causing cardiac arrest and brain damage.
The infant had to be revived with Narcan and still remains at a local hospital receiving life-saving treatment almost three months later.
Police were first alerted to the infant at about 8 p.m. July 10 when they noticed a car speeding off from the emergency room at Christian Northeast Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road in unincorporated St. Louis County. The vehicle dropped the boy off then sped off. Charges allege police attempted to stop Williams in connection to the investigation at some point, but he drove around the officers and sped away.
Police believe the child was exposed to the powerful opioid in North St. Louis Count in the 12300 block of Rocket Drive.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident or Williams' location to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.