St. Louis man was drunk when he struck tree and killed passenger, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with driving while intoxicated in a deadly crash in 2020.

Jose Martinez, 34, of the 1100 block of Hodiamont Avenue, was charged Wednesday with DWI-death of another in a crash Aug. 9, 2020, that killed David Lopez.

Martinez was driving a GMC Terrain at 49 mph south in the 200 block of South Skinker Boulevard in a 35 mph zone when he lost control and struck a tree, charges said.

Lopez, 33, a passenger in Martinez's vehicle, died.

Martinez's blood alcohol content was .131 percent after the crash, police said. The legal limit to drive a vehicle in Missouri is .08 percent.

A judge ordered Martinez held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

