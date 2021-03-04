 Skip to main content
St. Louis man was speeding in deadly crash, charges say
ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a St. Louis man in a fatal July 2020 two-vehicle crash.

Edward H. Mosley, 30, of the 4000 block of West Belle Place, was charged with one felony count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Police and charges say Mosley was speeding at 48 mph in a 25 mph zone when his 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis struck another vehicle and caused the death of Mosley's passenger Dejuan Linear.

Linear, 23, of St. Louis, was thrown from the Mercury and died in the crash about 8:45 p.m. July 20 in at North Vandeventer and West Belle avenues, police said.

Bail information for Mosley was not available Thursday.

Fatal crash
