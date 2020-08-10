St. Louis man was speeding while drunk in deadly crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Saturday in a deadly crash that occurred in May 2019.

Jessie Williams, 46, of the 3900 block of Greer Avenue, was charged with DWI-causing the death of another in a May 4, 2019, crash in St. Louis that killed Bert Rhodes.

Rhodes, whose age and address were not available, was fatally injured when his vehicle was struck while turning left from North Broadway to Chambers Street, charges say. Williams was traveling approximately 75 mph before the collision and was above the legal limit of .08 percent to drive a vehicle in Missouri.

Williams, who was not in custody Monday, was ordered held without bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

