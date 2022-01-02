St. Louis man was street racing before deadly crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was street racing at more than 70 mph in February when he struck a parked car, killing a man inside it, authorities said.

Traveon A. Randell, 22, of the 5500 block of Etzel Avenue, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in a Feb. 21 crash that killed 55-year-old William E. Moore.

Charges said Randell was driving an Acura TSX westbound on Martin Luther King Drive racing two others at 83 mph when he lost control, struck a 2020 Ford EcoSport that had two women in their 20s in it and collided with Moore's car, a 2006 Buick Lucerne. Police said Randell tried to pass the SUV near Goodfellow Boulevard about 3:50 a.m. when he lost control.

Cameras linked to the city police department's Real Time Crime Center recorded the collision with Moore's car, charges said. Other video showed Randell racing two other vehicles minutes before the crash.

Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles Randell was racing also was treated at a hospital.