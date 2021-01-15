St. Louis man who cashed dead mother-in-law's Social Security checks for decades gets probation

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday and ordered to repay $144,000 worth of Social Security checks that he cashed after his mother-in-law died, prosecutors said.

Robert Fountaine failed to notify the Social Security Administration about the September 1999 death of Ethel Barbee, and for nearly 19 years cashed her checks or used the money that was deposited directly into her account, his guilty plea says. He also repeatedly certified that the money would go to her or be used for her care, prosecutors have said.