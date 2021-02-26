St. Louis man who served prison time for murder charged in another homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who was sentenced to a 20-year prison term in 1998 for murder was charged Friday in a homicide last month.

James L. Miller, 41, of the 4200 block of West Farlin Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the Jan. 23 shooting death of Derrell Barlow.

Barlow, 33, was found fatally shot about 2 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Newstead Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business recorded the shooting, charges say. Barlow lived in the 4700 block of Plover Avenue in St. Louis.

Court records show Miller has 1998 convictions for second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder and armed criminal action stemming from a crime on Dec. 19, 1996. Details of that incident were not immediately available.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections said Miller was incarcerated from Dec. 16, 1998, until June 9, 2014, and again from Jan. 12, 2015, to June 9, 2015.

Miller was being held without bail.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.