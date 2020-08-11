You have permission to edit this article.
St. Louis man whose 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl sentenced for drug charges
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Tuesday on drug and gun charges after police say his 14-month-old son overdosed on multiple drugs. 

A federal judge sentenced Gayron Sloan, 39, of St. Louis, to 137 months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. 

Upon serving a search warrant in Sloan's home, police say they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

While police served the search warrant, they say Sloan's son was having trouble breathing at a day care. The child was taken to a hospital, where blood tests showed fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

The child regained consciousnesses after being treated with two doses of Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat narcotic overdoses. 

Police say the drugs in Sloan's home were left in places accessible to a child. 

