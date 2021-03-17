St. Louis man with pending murder case charged in Pagedale homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man accused of murdering a woman in November in St. Louis was charged Wednesday in a drug-related homicide the following month in Pagedale.
Deyontez Huntley, 19, of the 5400 block of Virginia Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 8 shooting death of Samson Cooper, 20. Cooper was fatally shot about 11:30 a.m. that day in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue.
Charges say Huntley arranged via Facebook Messenger to sell several prescription-strength pills to Cooper. After Cooper received the pills, Cooper provided a counterfeit $100 bill, prompting another suspect to chase Cooper down and fatally shoot him.
The unidentified gunman and Huntley fled in a car, charges say. Huntley said the other man shot Cooper.
Huntley and another man, Steven Washington, also 19, and 17-year-old Eric Williams all have pending charges in the Nov. 23 deadly shooting of Joyce Freeman, 20, who was holding her 4-day-old son when she was shot.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.