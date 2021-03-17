 Skip to main content
St. Louis man with pending murder case charged in Pagedale homicide
St. Louis man with pending murder case charged in Pagedale homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man accused of murdering a woman in November in St. Louis was charged Wednesday in a drug-related homicide the following month in Pagedale.

Deyontez Huntley, 19, of the 5400 block of Virginia Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 8 shooting death of Samson Cooper, 20. Cooper was fatally shot about 11:30 a.m. that day in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue.

Deyontez Huntley

Deyontez Huntley, 19, is one of three accused of shooting and killing Joyce Freeman, 20, of the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, on the morning of Nov. 23.

Charges say Huntley arranged via Facebook Messenger to sell several prescription-strength pills to Cooper. After Cooper received the pills, Cooper provided a counterfeit $100 bill, prompting another suspect to chase Cooper down and fatally shoot him.

The unidentified gunman and Huntley fled in a car, charges say. Huntley said the other man shot Cooper.

Huntley and another man, Steven Washington, also 19, and 17-year-old Eric Williams all have pending charges in the Nov. 23 deadly shooting of Joyce Freeman, 20, who was holding her 4-day-old son when she was shot.

