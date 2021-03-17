St. Louis man with pending murder case charged in Pagedale homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man accused of murdering a woman in November in St. Louis was charged Wednesday in a drug-related homicide the following month in Pagedale.

Deyontez Huntley, 19, of the 5400 block of Virginia Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 8 shooting death of Samson Cooper, 20. Cooper was fatally shot about 11:30 a.m. that day in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue.

Charges say Huntley arranged via Facebook Messenger to sell several prescription-strength pills to Cooper. After Cooper received the pills, Cooper provided a counterfeit $100 bill, prompting another suspect to chase Cooper down and fatally shoot him.

The unidentified gunman and Huntley fled in a car, charges say. Huntley said the other man shot Cooper.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.