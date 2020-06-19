St. Louis man with previously dismissed murder case now charged with attacking girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man whose 2014 murder charge was dropped because of a problem with a witness was charged this week with six felony charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and child endangerment.

Terriawn Watkins, 26, of the 4000 block of North 22nd Street, was charged last week in St. Louis County Circuit Court with attacking his girlfriend when she prepared food for their 2-year-old child before getting Watkins something to eat, according to authorities.

Watkins punched, stomped on and struck his girlfriend with a belt on June 12 while she was on the ground and on the phone with her mother, charges say. The woman's mother heard her daughter tell Watkins "I can't breathe, I'm about to pass out. My head hurts."

When police arrived at the home in the 4700 block of Hatz Street in Northwoods, officers heard the child say, "Daddy hit mommy with a belt," according to the charges.

Watkins posted 10 percent of a $10,000 bail and was released Wednesday from the St. Louis County Jail, court records show. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.