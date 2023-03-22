ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury acquitted a man and a woman on several charges after prosecutors accused them of colluding to sexually abuse three children.

Jerome Everetts, 50, and Kelly Hogan, 39, faced a combined 12 charges in the abuse of three children between 2017 and 2019. A jury last week acquitted them of nine offenses, and the jury could not reach a decision on whether to convict Everetts on two counts of statutory rape and Hogan on one count of statutory rape.

The accusers were all younger than 13 when they were abused.

In September 2017, prosecutors said, Hogan encouraged one to engage in sex acts with Everetts while she watched. The other two were also abused later, prosecutors said. The abuse continued for about 18 months, charges said.

"This was a man and a woman exacting control over those children," said prosecutor Sydney Beecher in opening arguments.

But Hogan and Everetts' attorneys, Phil Eisenhauer and Michael Hufty, said there was no physical evidence of any crime. They pointed out inconsistencies in statements made by witnesses, including relatives of the children and investigators, and argued the crimes were fabricated as part of a custody dispute over the children.

Ultimately, jurors found Everetts not guilty of statutory sodomy, two counts of using a child in a sexual performance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Hogan was found not guilty of two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The case is set for a status hearing Friday where prosecutors will decide whether to try Everetts and Hogan on the remaining counts.