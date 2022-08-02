 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis man's speed caused crash that killed passenger, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 crash that killed his passenger.

Gregg A. Washington Jr., 41, of the 2600 block of North Newstead Avenue, was driving at least 70 mph when he lost control and struck a parked vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue.

Police said in August that Washington's Chevrolet Monte Carlo slammed into a parked Ford F-150 with no one in it. The speed limit on that stretch of Gravois is 35 mph, police said.

Lakisha Whitfield, 38, died in the crash, charges said. She lived in the 1400 Block of Peabody Court in St. Louis.

Washington's criminal history includes convictions of unlawful gun possession, domestic assault, resisting arrest, robbery and driving on a revoked or suspended license. Police said he was on probation for a gun possession conviction at the time of the crash.

